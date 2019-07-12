Cameroon works to benefit from growing population by investing in youths, women

YAOUNDE, July 11 Xinhua | Cameroon is striving to invest in its women and youths with the aim of benefitting from the “dynamic and growing” population, Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey said Thursday.

“We have reduced mortality in several ways. We have improved on the implementation of youths and women in the policy decision making process. It is a satisfactory achievement but the challenges ahead are also important,” Mey said during activities to commemorate World Population Day in the seaside resort town of Kribi, about 280 km from the capital, Yaounde.

Cameroon is determined to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, Mey said, stressing the need to facilitate job creation and empowerment among youths and women.

“And that is the reason why, with the United Nations Fund for Population we have been identifying all the measures that need to be implemented and accelerate the achievement of the promises,” he added.

During the event, officials handed over agro-pastoral equipment to assist youths and women in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Cameroon has one of the youngest and most rapidly growing populations in the world. More than 60 percent of Cameroon’s above 25 million population is under 25 years of age, according to government statistics.