Cameroonian army dismantles weapon factory in Buea

The North Africa Post | The Cameroonian army discovered and dismantled Monday a weapon factory in the South-West town of Buea, a region hosting rebels demanding a breakaway from Yaoundé.

A unit of the Gendarmerie Nationale, Cameroon Info reports made the discovery during an operation.

The forces, media adds, a sizable stock of war materials including 2 belts, 8 batteries, 25 rounds of 7.37mm pistol ammunition, 01 remote control, 22 cell phones, 01 bag of tramadol, 01 package of Indian hemp, 06 manufactured shotguns, 03 homemade APs, 40 barrels and stocks for homemade hunting weapons and 03 pairs of binoculars.

“We got wind of the site following intelligence that we received with the collaboration of the population,” Colonel Louis Onambelé, Commander of 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade, told a national radio broadcast.

Dozens of people have been arrested in connection with the factory and referred to authorities for investigation.

Cameroon has since 2017 faced what is branded as Anglophone Crisis, also known as the Ambazonia War. The Cameroonian army is confronting Anglophone separatists who demand a breakaway from Yaounde.

Thousands of people have been killed in the war, and more than half a million have been forced to flee their homes.