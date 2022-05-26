Cameroonian-born, Laura Taylor-Kale Nominated in Biden’s Government

Share Facebook

CRTV | Cameroon is on the spotlight again as one of her daughters, Dr Laura Taylor-Kale has been nominated by U.S. President, Joe Biden as the Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrialisation Base Policy.

About Dr Laura Taylor-Kale

Dr Laura Taylor-Kale was born on July 10, 1978 to a Cameroonian, Julius Kale and an African American, Amelia Taylor in the U.S.

Academic Life

Dr Laura Taylor-Kale is holder of a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Anthropology from Smith College.

She also holds a Master of Public Affairs from the School of Public and International Affairs in Princeton University.

The new Assistant Secretary of Defence also has a Master of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business in the New York University.

She recently bagged a Ph.D. in Management Science and Engineering with a specialization in Organizations, Technology and Entrepreneurship, from Stanford University’s School of Engineering.

Professional Life

Before her nomination, she was the Fellow of Innovation and Economic Competitiveness at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

From 2017-2018, Dr Laura Taylor-Kale was an International Affairs Fellow at CFR and the Deputy Director of CFR’s independent task force on the future of the U.S. workforce.

She also served in the Obama-Biden Administration as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing in the International Trade Administration and as the Senior Advisor for Policy and Operations at the U.S. Development Finance Corporation from 2014 to 2017.

She has also held positions at the World Bank including Advisor to the U.S. Executive Director on the Boards of the World Bank and International Finance Corporation.

She was also Advisor to the World Bank Group’s Vice President for sustainable development and climate change.

Between 2003 and 2012, the hardworking lady was a Career State Department Foreign Service Officer. At this position, she worked in Afghanistan, India, Cote d’Ivoire and the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

