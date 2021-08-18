Cameroonian football legends confident after AFCON 2021 Cup draw

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

YAOUNDE, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Cameroonian football legends expressed full confidence that the national football team will perform well after the draw of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was conducted here on Tuesday evening.

“The groups are equal especially for our national team Cameroon. The group is acceptable,” Samuel Eto’o Fils, Cameroon’s four-time winner of African player of the year said after Cameroon is paired in Group A with Ethiopia, Cape Verde and Burkina Faso.

“Even though we have an excellent squad and head coach, I hope my young teammates will manage the pressure from 25 to 26 million Cameroonians who will be following the games so that we can emerge victorious,” Eto’o Fils added.

Cameroon will be seeking a sixth title and must work hard to achieve that goal, said Roger Mila, former Cameroonian striker and Confederation of African Football Best African Player of the last 50 years.

“It’s true we are the hosts but to reach the utmost level, that is, the final and perhaps win the trophy, we need to be very powerful on the pitch and off the pitch. But I have confidence in our boys. We were not favorites in 2017 but we won,” Milla told Xinhua at the ceremonial venue in the capital, Yaounde.

“To win (the trophy) we need to prepare well. The young boys have a wonderful opportunity to play at home in front of home fans. We are fully behind them. It is certain that the indomitable lions will win, no doubt about that,” added Rigobert Song, former captain of the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso will play the opening match at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde when the championship officially begins on January 6 next year.

The continent’s biggest biennial football competition has been moved twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wet weather.

The tournament, which features 24 teams, will end on February 6. Enditem