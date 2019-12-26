Home / English / Cameroonian Girls on Nigeria Border Married Off to Escape Boko Haram [+video]

Cameroonian Girls on Nigeria Border Married Off to Escape Boko Haram [+video]

December 26, 2019 Leave a comment

VOA | Cameroonian girls are married before the age of 18 but the highest rate is along the border with Nigeria where 60% of girls go into child marriage. One of the reasons parents give for marrying off their daughters early is to protect them from the militant Islamist group Boko Haram. Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Krawa, Cameroon.

