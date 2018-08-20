Home / English / Cameroonian government official, wife, kid killed in car crash

Cameroonian government official, wife, kid killed in car crash

August 20, 2018 Leave a comment

Today News Africa | Tragedy struck in Cameroon on Monday morning when a government official, his wife and kid were killed in a car crash.

Alain Prosper Abah Abah, the deputy prefect of Figuil in the Mayo-Louti department in the northern region of Cameroon was killed along with his wife and kid.

The tragic car crash occurred along Ngaoundere-Meiganga road, reported local newspaper, L’Oeil du Sahel.

Many who knew the government official shared their condolences on the social media and remembered his large heart and leadership qualities.

