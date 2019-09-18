Cameroonian gov’t outraged over murder of woman in troubled Anglophone region

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Sept. 17 Xinhua | The Cameroonian government on Tuesday expressed outrage following the “barbaric” murder of a woman in Momo, a department of Northwest Province, one of the two troubled Anglophone regions of the country.

The woman was “buried alive in a shallow grave” by “armed secessionist group” on Monday in a village called Guzang, local prefect Absalom Monono Woloa said in a statement.

While “condemning in very strong terms” this “extrajudicial and despicable” killing of “a member of our community we call on persons of good will who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits for them to face justice to report to the army,” Woloa said.

He made the remarks after a video of the sad incident went viral in Cameroon.

Separatists have denied such allegations and blamed the government for staging the murder to tarnish their image internationally.

Since November 2017, government forces have been clashing with armed separatist forces who want the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest to secede from the majority French-speaking nation and form a new country called “Ambazonia.”

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has called for a national dialogue to end the separatist conflict.