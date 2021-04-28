Cameroonian Man Accused Of Exploiting Pittsburghers In Romanian Puppy Scam Appears In Court [+video]

Share Facebook

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man originally from Cameroon accused of running a Romanian puppy scam was in court in Pittsburgh Tuesday.

Desmond Fodje Bobga had his first hearing after he was extradited from Romania.

Prosecutors say he and others created the since-deleted lovelyhappypuppy.com and accepted cash for dogs but never delivered the animals. Prosecutors say the scam used COVID as an emotional weapon.

Four of the six known victims were in this area in Pittsburgh, New Brighton, Marion Center and Cheswick. Prosecutors say the victim in New Brighton lost $9,100 after being told the puppy was to be shipped, needed insurance and was exposed to COVID-19.

