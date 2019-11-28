Home / English / Cameroonian man rescued after jumping off Pasig River

Cameroonian man rescued after jumping off Pasig River

November 28, 2019 1 Comment

MANILA, Philippines INQUIRER.net | A Cameroonian national was rescued after jumping off Pasig River, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported Thursday.

PCG said the incident happened Wednesday when Johnson Obi from Cameroon jumped off Valenzuela Ferry Station along Pasig River around 6 a.m.

Obi, who works as a business consultant of a media company, was found handcuffed when members of the PCG-Search Operations Unit (SOU) rescued him from the waters.

According to Obi, he was handcuffed by unknown bystanders at his residence in Makati City but was only able to escape from them.

Following his rescue, Obi was turned over to the Mandaluyong City Police Station.

