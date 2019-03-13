Home / English / Cameroonian mechanic offers fresh take on second-hand cars [+video]

March 13, 2019 1 Comment

AFP – In Bafoussam, in western Cameroon, young mechanic Cédric Simen shows off his latest creation: an off-road vehicle made from recovered and recycled parts. His atypical “made in Cameroon” car tends to get a surprised reaction from local residents as he drives around the streets of the city.

One comment

  1. vic
    March 13, 2019 at 13:27

    I would buy this. This needs to get into mass production.

