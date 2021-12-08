Cameroonian migrant takes Greece to European Court over leaving him to die at sea

Middle East Monitor | A Cameroonian migrant, left to die in the Aegean Sea by Greek elements, is seeking justice at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Anadolu News Agency reports.

Ibrahim Obbo, 18, demanded compensation of €100,000 (over $112,500) for human rights violations and emotional distress he had to endure as he submitted his application to ECHR on 26 November.

According to Obbo’s testimony to Turkish security forces, Obbo, along with 35 other irregular migrants, sailed to Greece’s Samos Island on an inflatable boat on 14 September. Once they landed on the island, Greek forces initially fired warning shots and then nabbed them.

Obbo and his two friends, who initially ran away from Greek forces, were nabbed the next day.

They were reportedly put in a boat and then thrown into the sea without life jackets, after being beaten.

Obbo said he succeeded in reaching the Kusadasi district of Turkey’s western Aydin province by swimming, while his friends died.

After sharing his story with Turkish security forces, he was helped by a Turkish NGO that provided him with legal assistance and lawyers in the Izmir province.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Esengul Kiran, one of Obbo’s lawyers, stressed that his client’s psychological situation was in terrible shape when they met, and describing the incident as “attempted manslaughter.”

Another lawyer, Mehmet Arslan, said Obbo was physically injured and traumatised due to what he has been through.

Turkey, and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.