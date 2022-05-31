Cameroonian Militants Invade Nigeria, Gun Down 20

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CrossRiverWatch | Militants of Ambazonia, a separatist group in South West Cameroon, have killed at least 20 people in a community in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Chief Cletus Obun, a former member of Cross River House of Assembly and an aspirant for House of Reps for Boki/Ikom federal constituency, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Sunday.

“I can confirm that the Ambazonian soldiers crossed the Nigerian border Sunday morning to attack their compatriots who fled into Nigeria and refused to join their forces to fight. They killed nearly 20. No one is sure yet if amongst those killed are Nigerian citizens.”

He said the remaining Cameroonians who also speak the Bokye language of Boki people have now flooded the Bashu community, not far from Danare, where Nigerian troops have a small camp.

Ambazonian militants regularly saunter into the Boki, where there are many Cameroonians, to wreak havoc or unwind.

When contacted, the Information Officer of 13 Brigade of Nigerian Army Calabar, Captain Tope Aluko, he said they were yet to confirm the latest attack, which happened six months after a similar invasion in Taraba State.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, had raised the alarm over how suspected Cameroonian militants gunned down the Village Head and some residents of the Manga community in Taraba.

The lawmaker had said the Cameroonian separatists razed down the village.

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the Senate, said the separatists’ invasion threatens Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty as their motive is yet unknown.

He had said, “I rise this morning to draw the attention of our countrymen and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation. Takum local government houses, the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian Army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their (Separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for Southwest Cameroon is not yet clear.”