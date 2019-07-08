Cameroonian native Jean Claude Ngwa becomes first managing director of newly created Central African unified exchange

Business in Cameroon | Former president of Douala Stock Exchange (DSX)’s regulator Jean Claude Ngwa (photo) has been appointed as the managing director of the Central African region’s unified stock exchange. This was at the end of a meeting of the administrative board held in Douala, on July 4, 2019.



This Cameroonian native was president of the Inter-African Conference on Insurance Markets (CIMA). He thus becomes the first ever managing director of this unified exchange born from the merger between DSX in Cameroon and Libreville, Gabon based exchange Bourse des valeurs mobilières de l’Afrique centrale (BVMAC).

The administrative board also chose Gabonese Henri-Claude Oyima (CEO of Bgfi Bank) as president of the administrative board of this exchange operational since July 5, 2019.