Cameroonian Opposition Party Calls For Unity In Elections

The opposition organization called to create around its candidate ‘a union of forces, the broadest possible that brings together the living forces, associations and personalities of civil society.’

The SDF leaders consider that party the only political force of the opposition, ‘which was successful in its generational transition and is able to confront the established regime and impose the will of the people reflected in the ballot boxes’.

The statement recalls that he met with personalities and elites from all corners and horizons, with representatives of professional associations, civil society and political forces ‘to listen and join forces as much as possible.’