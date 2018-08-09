Cameroonian Opposition Party Calls For Unity In Elections

The aspirant of that party began last May ‘a frank exchange with the people under the sign of closeness, listening and collaboration,’ adds a statement from the SDF.
The opposition organization called to create around its candidate ‘a union of forces, the broadest possible that brings together the living forces, associations and personalities of civil society.’
The SDF leaders consider that party the only political force of the opposition, ‘which was successful in its generational transition and is able to confront the established regime and impose the will of the people reflected in the ballot boxes’.
The statement recalls that he met with personalities and elites from all corners and horizons, with representatives of professional associations, civil society and political forces ‘to listen and join forces as much as possible.’
Elections in Cameroon is just a wastage of tax payers money as there is no democracy in Cameroon. The country has wallowed into a pseudo state waiting for explode at any moment because of a hyper centralised system that has neglected the local population.
How can you be going to a fight when we all know the winner. I believe most of These presidential candidates are just there to collect their their electoral bugets. That election is of no interest to Ambalanders, so Keep it there.
Reading both comments above says it all.
Biya has been able to rule Cameroon for so long because we Cameroonian let him to.
We Cameroonians are cowards, wick, disorganized, believe extremely in tribalism, mostly incompetent, full with ego and worst of all we only think with our stomach.
Don’t blame Biya for ruling so long. Blame yourself for letting him rule so long. Why should he give up power with practically no tangible challenge?
Burkina Faso did what we cannot do. DRC has forced Kabila to finally stand down. We are only good in making empty noises, calling people names and throwing insults.
Take a look at this forum for example. Apparently most here just Cameroonians back home think Biya should be kicked out but again the only thing they can do about it is to come here…
… throw insults and call people names. No constructive dialogue, no coming together to find a common solution. Ego won’t let us. By the way, once we have a couple of beers infront of us… all problems are immediately temporary solved. Why worry anymore? Put two full bottles of beers before a Cameroonian and s/he is transformed. All worries are instantly cleared.
I just came back from Abidjan, Ivory Coast & once again I am only full with shame. Our very best city will qualify as a slump when compared to Abidjan. Yet we are still busy calling each other names instead of coming together to make a change.
If courageous people start something, the cowards will come in & start discrediting it. The egos will try to hijack it to something else and the mass will just mostly sit quiet.
Nothing to add to this. The absolute truth about Cameroon. Those Ambazonians are good in killing and rape while drinking mimbo. Instead of having a big mouth they can just go to Yaoundé and remove Biya from his palace but they don’t have the balls to do that.