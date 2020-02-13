Cameroonian Players Pascal Siakam And Joel Embiid Set To Play In The NBA All-Star Game

February 13, 2020

KOAT – Pascal Siakam is a 6-foot-9-inch forward who played for the New Mexico State Aggies.

Siakam will not only play in the NBA All-Star Game this month, but he is also going to be starting.

Siakam was drafted back in 2016 and currently plays for the Toronto Raptors. He even helped them win the NBA championship last year.

Siakam averages 23 points a game, along with three assists and seven rebounds.

Siakam’s teammate Kyle Lowry will also play in the All-Star Game but on the opposite team.

All-Star weekend is Feb. 14-16.

