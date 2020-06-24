Cameroonian police on high alert following two explosions in capital

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

YAOUNDE, June 24 (Xinhua) — Cameroonian police are on high alert for dangerous weapons after two improvised devices exploded in the capital, Yaounde, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Didier Ngah, police commissioner, said security has been enhanced and counter-terror measures have been put in place to secure the capital after two devices exploded on Sunday in the Central African country.

He did not give details about the explosion but local media reported that two security posts were attacked by gunmen using the improvised devices.

There will be systematic checks of all vehicles and neighbourhoods in the capital in view of finding arms, ammunitions and dangerous drugs, Ngah said in an order issued to police in the city.

In January, Cameroon police chief Martin Mbarga Nguelle warned of possible separatist attacks in the capital, urging the police to adopt a higher level of vigilance in “sensitive posts” and to report any suspicious activities.

Armed separatists want the Northwest and Southwest English-speaking regions to secede from the majority French-speaking Cameroon and form a new country called “Ambazonia.” They have been clashing with government forces since 2017. Enditem