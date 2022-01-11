Cameroonian police probe assault on three Algerian journalists covering AFCON

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Daily News Egypt | “We are also reaching out to the three journalists and wish them a speedy recovery. The safety of each and every individual attending the Africa Cup of Nations is a priority for CAF and also our partners, the Cameroon government,” the statement added.

Police in Cameroon are investigating an incident of three Algerian journalists covering the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), who are said to have been assaulted by armed robbers in commercial hub of Douala, African football’s governing body CAF said on Monday.

“CAF is liaising with local government authorities to understand the details of the incident as this is now a police investigation,” CAF said in a statement.

“We are also reaching out to the three journalists and wish them a speedy recovery. The safety of each and every individual attending the Africa Cup of Nations is a priority for CAF and also our partners, the Cameroon government,” the statement added.

On Sunday, the Algerian football federation said the attackers stopped the journalists as they were leaving their hotel, robbing them of personal possessions and their passports.

Two of them were injured, according to the federation.

Algeria has drawn huge media attention as the defending champions and one of the favorites for the 24-nation tournament.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opened on Sunday and will last for four weeks.