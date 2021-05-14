Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda releases album on her life’s journey to empower women, girls [+video]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

africanews | Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda has released her second album. The album dubbed ”CD” is a work on her life’s story as a young woman. Dipanda’s shift into this new music art form is something she see as challenging.



“I like the idea that people listen to my music when they are down. This is because they are willing at that moment. It was bias at the beginning of my career to tell me that as an African we always tend to believe that if we do not dance, if we are not drunk, there is always this second degree side that we need to listen to music. And today, even if I make songs that you can dance to in a club, there is always a theme that will appeal to you, I like the intellectual side associated with the music”, the artist said.

CD which are initials of her name has ten tracks. They include, ‘Quand tu n’es pas la’, meaning ‘’ When you are not there’’, ‘‘L’ombre d’une autre’’, translated as ‘’The shadow of another’’.

The musical work also features artist Singuila with ‘Cœur en cage’ meaning ‘’caged heart’’.

‘’CD’’ features collaborations with the famous Congolese guitarist Olivier Tshimanga, Guy Nsangue and Singuila just to name a few.

Je suis très heureuse de vous annoncer que mon nouvel album « CD » est désormais disponible sur toutes les plateformes ?? J’espère que vous l’apprécierez ?

Muchlove#CD https://t.co/4Pj6l43CpN pic.twitter.com/1YHCwqHiOE — Charlotte Dipanda (@Charlotte_DPA) February 26, 2021

“I think that if we give a little more responsibility or if women become aware of the responsibilities they have in our society; they will certainly be mature. Big up to the young girls who are in rural areas, because they are often forgotten in our society. I would really like that these young girls go to school so that they learn, and over the weekend they accompany their parents in the fields because it is not incompatible”, the singer said.

Her presence in Cameroon was also to support young girls in remote areas. Thanks to her foundation, Dipanda has built a high school in the locality of Ebonè in the region of Moungo, more than a 100 km from the capital Douala. She is using this project to encourage young girls to go to school and get an education.

Dipanda hopes to resume concerts by September in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gabon and the rest of the continent. She also awaits the reopening of theaters in Europe that have been closed due to the pandemic.