Cameroonian solar fridge inventor wins Africa prize

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

APAnews | 24-year old renewable energy engineer from Cameroon, Tchulang Anadolu, has won the Pulse Africa First Prize, thanks to his invention of a solar photovoltaic refrigerator.

Anadolu who is also a promoter of the Clean Energy Services startup, will participate, on November 21, 2019 in Paris, in the final of the EDF Pulse Africa prize, which rewards entrepreneurial innovation in the field of innovative energy solutions.

Made from local materials, the refrigerator designed by Tchulang Anadolu is equipped with a sensor using only solar thermal energy, which transforms the heat of the sun into cold through adsorption.

Described as robust, it allows the user to keep medicines, vaccines, cool water, among others.

For lower temperatures, a DC compressor is powered by a photovoltaic panel.

The extra electrical energy produced can be used for USB charging phone or outlets for lighting.

According to the triumphant Anadolu, the thermal insulation of the device is designed so that the cold can be kept for three days, in the prolonged absence of the sun.

“Our startup is built on beliefs such as valuing the solar energy potential of our environment while integrating sustainable development, technology transfer and integration, into our society, promoting young and green jobs, while contributing to the fight against global warming with added value to the national economy,” said Anadolu, a student of the Higher Institute of Sahel Maroua, in the desert region of Cameroon.

During the public presentation of the refrigerator, in February 2017, the Ministry of Youth had promised support for Clean Energy Services.

This support is yet to materialize, said Anadolu ruefully.

He said assembling the first prototype of his invention costs CFA 320,000.