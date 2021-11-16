Cameroonian troops kill two armed separatists in restive Anglophone region

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

XINHUA | Cameroon police said its forces killed two armed separatists during a shootout in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest on Monday.

The shootout erupted Monday morning in Bamenda, chief town of the region after a patrol of soldiers and police spotted the armed separatists crisscrossing the city aboard a motorcycle.

The separatist fighters were killed in the shootout and their guns seized, according to the police. The casualties of government forces are not known.

Separatists have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest in a bid to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia.”