Cameroonian troops kill two armed separatists in restive Anglophone region

November 16, 2021 3 Comments

XINHUA | Cameroon police said its forces killed two armed separatists during a shootout in the country’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest on Monday.

The shootout erupted Monday morning in Bamenda, chief town of the region after a patrol of soldiers and police spotted the armed separatists crisscrossing the city aboard a motorcycle.

The separatist fighters were killed in the shootout and their guns seized, according to the police. The casualties of government forces are not known.

Separatists have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest in a bid to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia.”

Check Also

World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon, Ivory Coast clash for playoff spot

africanews | Cameroon trained on Monday ahead of a decisive clash against Ivory Coast on …

3 comments

  1. Kingue Michael
    November 16, 2021 at 17:46

    Your news is full of factless reportage&lies…

    2
    Reply
  2. nelson
    November 16, 2021 at 19:22

    No place for amba kidnappers in Cameroon. Cameroon is one and indivisible.

    1
    4
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved