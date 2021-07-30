Cameroonian women hold maiden peace conference amid security challenges

YAOUNDE, July 29 (Xinhua) — A peace conference dubbed National Women’s Convention for Peace grouping over 1,000 women from Cameroon’s 10 regions opened in the capital, Yaounde on Thursday amid rising security challenges in the Central African country.
The three-day conference, the first of its kind, was organized by grassroots leaders in collaboration with the German-based organization Friedrich Ebert Foundation. It targets essentially women peace activists, displaced women and girls, victims of war-related violence, female traditional and religious leaders, female soldiers and women from civil society and political parties.
“Women have a very important role to play toward achieving a sustainable future and peaceful societies. The majority of women have continued to be neglected during sustainable discussions and meaningful peace-building processes,” organizers said in a statement.
The conference will send a strong collective signal that Cameroonian women are longing for peace, it said.
The conference comes in the wake of recurrent attacks by terror group Boko Haram in the country’s Far North region and separatist raids in the English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.
At the end of the conference, the women will make a historic declaration for peace in the country and this will go further to create space for women in peace-building processes, organizers said. Enditem
It is common knowledge that PEACE and JUSTICE are “one and indivisible”.
A peace conference therefore can NEVER EVER restore peace in the country since INJUSTICE has become law in the country.
Only the truth can set the country free.
Case study: The Anglophone palaver.
SC + LRC = LRC is considered as IMBECILE NONSENSE FALSEHOOD.
For the benefit of ignorant citizens of LRC, the correct equation is:
SC + LRC = SC + LRC = two states EQUAL IN STATUS
There can therefore never be PEACE in the INFORMAL VIVRE-ENSEMBLEsince the country is ruled by INJUSTICE, FALSEHOOD and TERROR.
Therefore the VIVRE-ENSEMBLE between SC and LRC is considered as ” unwiederbringlich zerrüttet”.
LRC is only interested in the abundant natural resources in SC.
BYE-BYE LRC, BAKASSI OIL HERE WE COME!!!!