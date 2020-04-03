Cameroonians Displaced by Separatist Conflict Need Support [+video]

April 3, 2020 1 Comment

VOA | Ongoing clashes between Cameroon’s separatists and the military have affected nearly two million people, leaving thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. Many of the displaced have found refuge in the neighboring town of Douala, where they live crowded into small rooms and struggling to get by. Moki Edwin Kindzeka has this report by Anne Nzouankeu from Douala.

Check Also

Covid-19: Port of Douala starts bi-monthly thermofogging of port space for the coming 6 months

Business in Cameroon | In Cameroon, the autonomous Port of Douala has joined the fight …

One comment

  1. UNSTOPPABLE
    April 3, 2020 at 13:51

    14 Billion FCFA was collected for the so-called “Plan d’urgence humanitaire”.
    Ex-convict Atanga Nji was appointed to manage the Money.

    WHERE IS THE MONEY???????

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
elit. risus. libero commodo Curabitur accumsan non odio Donec