Cameroonians hold varied opinions after French president’s visit | + video

africanews | French President Emmanuel Macron concluded his one-day visit to Cameroon Tuesday evening. He is not in Benin before heading to Guinea-Bissau. Following his departure, Cameroonians have expressed mixed opinions.
Check Also
Conférence de Presse : Président Paul Biya et Président Macron | + vidéo
Emmanuel Macron est arrivé à la mi-journée au palais présidentiel pour un entretien avec Paul …
to know what we should have done direction vietnam.after french occupation,vietnam cut french language,ban christianity,eliminate the judicial system and replaced all with language,budhism,and judicial system.today vietnam is closer to a one trillion economy while we are still talking frencohonie anglophonie.this is self debasement.