Cameroonians recount France’s ‘dirty war’ against independence movement [+video]

VOA | On January 1, Cameroon will marks its 60th anniversary of independence, the first of 17 African countries that became free from their colonial masters in 1960.

The fight for independence in the Central African nation was brutal and bloody a French colonial troops sought to repress nationalist voices and fighters.

While the struggle for independence has largely been untold in the country’s school history books, many who witnessed the violence say teh ‘dirty war’ changed their lives dramatically.