Cameroon’s 50,000 Japoma Stadium to host First ever Single-match CAF Champions League final

BRILA | Cameroon’s Japoma Stadium, Douala will host the first ever single final-match format of the Champions League the Confederation of African Football has announced.

The Cameroon City won the bid to host the competition’s final ahead of bids from Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

Japoma Stadium is a newly-built arena and is a 50,000 capacity ground, that is also one of the proposed sites for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF has also approved the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to host the Confederation Cup final.

It was the only bid for the second tier of the Continent’s interclub competition.