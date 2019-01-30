Cameroon’s banana exports continue freefall

APAnews | Banana exports from Cameroon, which have been on a downward spiral for the last ten months, have plummeted further in December 2018.

15,605 tonnes were exported last month compared to 17,137 tonnes a month earlier, according to statistics published on Tuesday by the Cameroon Banana Association (ASSOBACAM).

The drop is estimated at about 2000 in the space of a month, in the total absence of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the second largest exporter of the country which is suffering from the socio-political crisis prevailing in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West over the last two years.

The leader of the local market, Plantations de Haut Penja (PHP), a subsidiary of the French group Compagnie Fruitière de Marseille exported 90 percent of the produce during this period.

The rest of the exports are accounted for by Boh Plantations.