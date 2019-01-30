Cameroon’s banana exports continue freefall

APAnews | Banana exports from Cameroon, which have been on a downward spiral for the last ten months, have plummeted further in December 2018.
15,605 tonnes were exported last month compared to 17,137 tonnes a month earlier, according to statistics published on Tuesday by the Cameroon Banana Association (ASSOBACAM).
The drop is estimated at about 2000 in the space of a month, in the total absence of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), the second largest exporter of the country which is suffering from the socio-political crisis prevailing in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West over the last two years.
The leader of the local market, Plantations de Haut Penja (PHP), a subsidiary of the French group Compagnie Fruitière de Marseille exported 90 percent of the produce during this period.
The rest of the exports are accounted for by Boh Plantations.
Basic export cash crop products are continuously going for a free fall due to the outdated policies of running a state in the 21st Century. This is not only causing suffering for Cameroon citizens but equally bleeding the economy. The stubbornness and ineptitude of those ruling Cameroon has destroyed the Country’s economic base, cities are filthy and an eye sore while roads are death traps. Cameroon as a nation will explode because of outdated leadership model.