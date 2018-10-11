Home / Business / Cameroonâ€™s BIR takes delivery of Panthera T6 vehicles

October 11, 2018 1 Comment

IHS Jane’s 360 | The Cameroonian military has received new Panthera T6 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) from Minerva Special Purpose Vehicles (MSPV), sources in the Cameroonian Defence Forces (CDF) confirmed toÂ Jane’s.

A Cameroonian military source said the new vehicles were delivered to the elite Rapid Intervention Battalions (BIR) for use in urban environments as part of Operation ‘Chacal’ (Jackal): the BIR’s counter-insurgency deployment in the southwest and northwest regions.

Photographs posted on social media in September showed two Panthera T6s with protected weapon stations being unloaded from shipping containers under the supervision of BIR officers, but it is likely the total number is higher.

