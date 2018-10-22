Cameroon’s Biya Declared Election Winner

YAOUNDE — VOA | Cameroon’s longtime leader Paul Biya has been declared the winner of the country’s October 7 presidential poll. Opposition parties are rejecting the results, but the Constitutional Council has already thrown out petitions to nullify the election.
This is the voice of Clement Atangana, president of Cameroon’s constitutional council, reading election results on Monday.
According to the results, incumbent President Paul Biya won a landslide victory with 71 percent of the vote. His strongest challenger, Maurice Kamto, was a distant second with 14 percent. Seven other candidates scored vote percentages in the single digits.
Voter turnout was 53 percent nationwide but much lower in the volatile northwest and southwest regions, where government forces have been fighting separatist movements. Biya won more than 80 percent of the votes cast in those regions.
Dion Ngute, Biya’s close aide and minister in charge of special duties, said he is not surprised at the president’s victory. He said Cameroonians are aware that Biya has done much for them, and is ready to do more for the country’s development.
“Paul Biya, we know the man who is very persevering, the person who is very patient, the one who is very honest and who is candid and who tells Cameroonians what can be done and what is not possible to be done. The man who is peace-loving, and the one who wants good for Cameroon,” he said.
Angry protesters came out singing that Biya had stolen Maurica Kamto’s victory but were quickly dispersed by heavily armed troops.
Augusta Bate supports Kamto.
“We want justice. We should not only preach democracy, we should practice it, as well. The presidential elections, even Biya knows Kamto won this presidential election, so he should just let him take over power,” said Bate.
Joshua Osih of the main opposition Social Democratic Front, who finished fourth in the election, said he does not recognize the election results.
“History holds it that one head of state is using the entire government, army police and state resources to maintain himself in power. History holds it that what happened on the 7th of October 2018 was worse than anything witnessed before. It was everything except an election,” he said.
Last week, Cameroon’s Constitutional Council threw out 18 petitions filed by Kamto, Osih and others demanding the election be nullified.
The opposition parties allege widespread irregularities, insecurity and low turnout, especially in the restive Anglophone regions, but the court ruled there was not enough evidence to throw out the results.
Biya has been in power for over 40 years in Cameroon, seven as prime minister, 36 as president. In 2008, he removed term limits from the constitution, allowing him to serve indefinitely.
He is now the second oldest president in sub-Saharan Africa. When his new term is finished, he will be 93 years old.
if you do not want to regret in 10 20 30 years,then take your hoe and cultlass,and join me in the farm for potatoes,corn,and soybeans production. our own voting is in the farm where all hope depends on what we can do everyday.once we have raised money working with a hoe and cutlass,we shall buy tractors to enlarge our production base.with more money generated using tarctors,we shall import machines install turbines and start producing finished products.with this we have something real to pass onto to our decerndants to enable them compit and do better than us.
is this not better than putting ones hope in ficticious politicians who make empty promises without telling us where they will take money to bring to reality what they say?
@ Bah, they are really ficticious politicians who make empty promises.
Unfortunately, many people keep falling for it. That, is the fault.
Ambazpnia no even get army sef
The phoney elections have come and gone. Dictator Biya has “won” the rigged elections.
Amba boys are therefore waiting for the so-called:
1. After the elections, Biya will do that THIS…
2. After the elections, Biya will do THAT…
Dictator Biya has until the 31st of December 2018 to DEFEAT Amba boys and force his Decentralisation and Bilingualism agendas down the throats of Southern Cameroonians. The workers of the Ministry of Decentralisation and the Commission on Bilingualism are earning money for no work done. Dictator Biya has to use his “FORCE OF EXPERIENCE” to keep those people busy by stopping the UNSTOPPABLE momentum and winning the UNWINNABLE war
Failure to do so, he will be considered as a paper tiger.
The countdown has therefore been activated TIC TAC TIC
Southern Cameroonians are prepared to lay down their lives to ensure their children do not experience the marginalization they have gone through.
Thanks to the blood of the Anglophones, there is multipartyism, the BAC Board and many state universities in the country.
Francophones are cowards. The mere sight of a police officer sends them into fear. Their leaders understand this and they always use fear to steal elections.
Citizens of LRC must muster courage if they must defend their victory. Prof. Kamto is the legitimate president. He won the election. However, running away from soldiers stationed by the government will not take Prof. Kamto to Unity Palace. If the Francophones need change, they must do the right thing by fighting for it. It never comes on a platter of gold.
The Francophones should not always beg the Anglophones to join their struggle. They should be prepared to fight for themselves. Anglophones are not their cannon fodder.
Francophones are cowards. They can easily be intimidated. They are also easily corruptible. That is the reason the CPDM always use bread and sardine to corrupt the minds of Francophones during elections. The Francophones are noisemakers. They bark but do not bite. Kamto and company swore to defend their votes. However, the presence of a few police and Gendarmes on the streets sent them running away to their homes. Dictator Biya will surely hand over the baton to his son, his son will hand over the baton to his son and nothing will happen in the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC. Biya knows that they are all COWARDS.
As the civilized world watches passively, the justice that sustains it is seamlessly making way for jungle justice. Just watch!
Everything is moving according to plans.
Um, Oaundjié, Osende, Ntumazah, Mumié…enter into our spiri-ts, and let’s not continue to kill each other.
Make the Anglo problem priority number one…
A lazy people are very deserving of their leadership.
Congratulations to Biya even in his grave, the inertia that has taken hold of the bread and sardine masses will continue.
What logical explanation is there to support the theory that we are equal?
Greed, treachery, exploitation, brutality, cruelty, laziness, tribalism, corruption, banditry, visionless etc are the hallmarks of most leaders in Black Africa no wonder the whiteman made you into a commodity like coffee, cocoa, etc and sold you at auctions.
You kill and sell your children and grandchildren so you can eat, cannibalization of your young!
Your descendents shall remain rejected immigrants in Europe, in Asia, in America, in the Middle East etc
When your collective IQ is very low you shall remain a commodity to other humans
