Cameroon’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 113

March 29, 2020 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, March 29 (Xinhua) — Cameroon reported on Sunday 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 113, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie tweeted on Sunday morning.

“The majority of positive cases are people from countries at risk who hide in families”, he added.

On Friday, Manaouda tweeted that an “active and early case finding by generalized testing” has become part of Cameroon’s new response strategy to COVID-19. The country had 92 cases on Friday.

To ensure a generalized testing, Cameroon government invites people who entered the country since March 10 to contact the health authorities so as to be tested for novel coronavirus. A door-to-door search campaign will also be organized from April 2 to 7 in Douala, the country’s most populous city.

