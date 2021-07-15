Cameroon’s Conflict Puts Schools in the Crossfire [+video]

July 15, 2021

Newsy | Children, teachers, and school buildings have been targeted by separatists and by the Cameroonian government. Newsy and Bellingcat, working with human rights monitors, used open source material and interviews with sources on the ground and in the diaspora to investigate attacks against not only the region’s school system, but an entire generation of Cameroonian children.

