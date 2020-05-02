Cameroon’s COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

YAOUNDE, May 2 (Xinhua) — Nearly two months after Cameroon reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, the total number registered in the central African country has surpassed 2,000, according to statistics updated Saturday by Africa CDC.

According to Africa CDC, 2,069 coronavirus cases have been detected in Cameroon, including 934 cured cases and 61 death. The fatality rate is about 2.95 percent, lower than the average in Africa (about 4,12 percent).

On Wednesday, Cameroon health authorities said all the 10 regions of the country have reported COVID-19 cases, with more than half of the cases detected in the central region where the capital Yaounde is located.

However, the government later decided on Thursday to ease some of social distancing restrictions by allowing bars and restaurants to run after 6 p.m., and lifting passenger number restriction in public transport.

These changes were based on the recommendation of a study on the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, according to Cameroon government.

Cameroon reported its first infection on March 6, an imported case from Europe, and has closed national borders and applied social distancing since March 18. Enditem