Cameroon’s CRTV and African Union of Broadcasting resolve dispute over unpaid football rights

Telecompaper | Cameroon’s public broadcaster, CRTV, and the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), representing free-to-air broadcasters, have amicably ended their dispute over outstanding rights fee payments, Sportsbusiness reported.

The two organisations stated that they now look forward to peaceful relations and fewer misunderstandings. The dispute concerned rights for FIFA competitions and the qualifying matches for 2019’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The two parties said that they had agreed that CRTV would do everything possible to ensure that the USD 160,000 payment is made for the rights to 2016 FIFA-sanctioned events. CRTV said that the payment would be made without any further delay. With regard to the outstanding rights fees for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games, CRTV again vowed to refer the matter to Cameroon’s public treasury for the execution of a payment order.

The AUB had revealed in November that the outstanding fee for the qualifying rights is USD 205,800. The row blew up after CRTV did not broadcast November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Cameroon and Rwanda, and then went on to criticise the Confederation of African Football and the AUB.