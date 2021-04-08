Cameroon’s disarmament official kidnapped in restive Anglophone region

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, April 7 (Xinhua) — Gunmen abducted an official of Cameroon’s National Committee on Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (NCDDR) in the country’s troubled Anglophone region of Northwest on Wednesday, according to local officials and security sources.

Henry Kum, Service Head of NCDDR Northwest was kidnapped at his residence Wednesday afternoon in Bamenda, a town of the region, said officials.

Kum was a main actor in helping to disarm and reintegrate armed separatist fighters in the region since government forces and the fighters started clashing in 2017.

The NCDDR was created in 2018 “to avoid the use of extreme measures” and supervise and manage the disarmament and reintegration of ex-combatants of terror group Boko Haram and armed separatists in the Anglophone regions.