VOA | In northern Cameroon, councils of traditional rulers were customarily all men but in the last two years have opened to women.? These pioneer female deputy chiefs are battling early marriage in a region with Cameroon’s highest rate of child marriage.??Moki Edwin Kindzeka narrates this report by Anne Nzouankeu in Mokolo, Cameroon.

Camera: Anne Nzouankeu