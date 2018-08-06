Cameroon’s football federation hails new coach

APAnews | The president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) Normalization Committee Dieudonne Happi on Monday in a statement declared that “Cameroon has with Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert the high-profile technical team” which the Indomitable Lions need to become a stable and strong selection.

While Seedorf is named head coach and Kluivert is his assistant coach.

This decision, underlines the statement, “allows us to engaged with optimism and commitment in the preparation of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCOM).”

Rubbishing possible inconsistencies in the choice of the Dutches, the chairman of the FECAFOOT Normalization Committee reassured that “the two technicians, aged 42 each, were chosen after a rigorous selection process which saw the examination of many applications from Cameroon and abroad.”

In other words, “these two high-profile experts were chosen with the view to have a serious, rigorous and serene preparation of Cameroon’s national football team.”

Their mission, the document points out, is to “build a stable, conquering team, inhabited by the fighting spirit and to pave the way for their successors”.

The two former stars have their names on the prestigious list of FIFA’s 125 most valuable living players in history established by Pele.

Just after his appointment at FECAFOOT, Clarence Seedorf declared: “The time has come for me to give Africa, continent of my ancestors, what I owe her.”

The duo is expected in the coming days in Cameroon to sign the contract while the Indomitable Lions will play in September 2018 international competitions.