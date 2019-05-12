Cameroon’s gov’t says ready to dialogue with separatists

YAOUNDE, May 10 Xinhua | — Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said Thursday that his government is willing to dialogue with armed separatist on all demands excluding separation.
“Apart from the indivisibility of Cameroon, the president of the republic is ready to organize a formal dialogue to resolve the socio-political crisis in Northwest and Southwest. The president is ready to dialogue with the separatists,” Ngute told a press conference in Bamenda, the largest city in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions.
Government forces will be withdrawn from the two English-speaking regions of the country and dialogue will commence as soon as separatist fighters drop their weapons and get reintegrated into society, he said.
“I have come here to listen to you and ask you to intervene and get our children (armed separatists) out of the bushes so that we can return to normal life. Children have suffered enough,” Ngute said during his maiden peace mission to the troubled Northwest region.
On Tuesday, Cameroon’s National Committee on Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration said that in five months, 56 separatist fighters have “voluntarily” laid down their arms to “embrace normal life.”
Cameroon is facing serious security challenges in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest where separatists want to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia.”
According to the United Nations, more than 430,000 Cameroonians have been displaced internally and at least 30,000 others have fled to neighboring Nigeria since the conflict started in 2017.
For those with a thoughtful far sieghted strategic way of thinking.what do you think will be the end of the current crisis?
@BAH:
we can write all sorts of things in this forum, pretend and use all sorts of names to call other cameroonians..
We fool ourselves in this forum, use strange names or words to abuse others when they try to air uot their oppinions..
This country is at war now for 3 years..Many lives lost and much property damaged..
– Is there any cameroonian in this forum, who dont know the cause of this problem?
-Is there any cameroonian in this forum who dont know this country is a unity of two different countries?
– The problem starts when we want to run away from history and discuss a problem like FEH men..
If we are honest, why should we be afraid to talk of words like seperation, federalism etc etc, why not..
An honest man has nothing to hide..
LRC are just FEH men and thats the problem..
You have spoken well my brother. An honest man has nothing to hide and not topic of discussion should be a tabu.
Dear Ambazonians, Who biya fooling? , For any form of dialogue to take place,all Ambazonians in his prisons must be release first without any conditions, including all our leaders.The dialogue shall take place out of Cameroon and in the prsent of USA and the UNO.
aGAIN HE MUST LAYDOWN HIS ARMS AND PULLED OUT HIS TROOPS FROM OUR LAND.
Where are the Ambazonia thugs? Those are Biya’s people in plain sight in Bamenda. If you have any balls come out of your bushes and attack them. You are only good at kidnapping students from their schools. Mbut people.
We and the french are already apart and shall never eat on the same table again. We have been killed and no amount of forgiveness can healed the wounds.
If we could separate from Eastern Nigeria,Why not from from french Cameroon?
Think of it
One and only GOAL,
Total indpendence of Ambazonia
You talked of Abuem A. elsewhere, this is another opportunity you are going to give to Biya to make his case in front of the international community. Achoyi said it, Biya knows the Anglo prob more than any other CMR.
That is why, Biya knows just too well that ur movement will surely run away from dialogue. And he will turn around and tell the inter-community that, “I no bin tok?”.
The only persons benefiting from this organised chaos are Biya and Sako…the former secured another 7yrs without sweating, the latter is receiving 10K per month, for sleeping and waking up…
@zz don’t waste time arguing with a moron who don’t even know that the sovereignty of the so called southern cameroons was transferred to the president Ahidjo After the referendum making these territories part of the Republic of Cameroon that the only way forward is for these midgets to lay their weapons down and try to understand they will never ever succeed.
Every leader has his conscience and his inner circle of trusted persons to guide him in decision making. Some venture to listen to outside critics too.
US President, Lyndon Baynes Johnson listened carefully to CBS news anchor, Walker Cronkite, an outsider and went on to withdraw American troops from Vietnam, saving a lot of lives that would have been wasted.
Across the Atlantic, the Mediterranean and plenty of land mass, Saddam Hussein ignored all calls to ask his troops to lay down their weapons. He stuck to his guns, listened to his inner worshippers and praise singers. The end result was his disgraceful capture, torture, murder and an end to his dream.
President Paul Biya at the crossroads of history, is toying with his ego, his sycophants’ utterances and plenty of outside appeals
The government is ready to dialogue with the separatists,but is not ready to talk about separation,that calls to question what do the separatists really want the most?your answer is as good as mine.
So why are you locking up Mancho, Siseku et al, Ndangoh, Awa, etc..? Lying piece of filth.
Kamto nko?
He could be vital to make the Anglo case in front of the book during negotiations…
@Dot Cause they have decided to bury Cameroon as the corrupted government paved the way with destruction their place is where they are unless otherwise .
This GUY(PM) j\has been in those areas for few days now.
Not even a single shot from amba boys. That tells us the “fight” is winding down.
And that is the main reason the GOC is talking about “talks”; but talks to leaders non involved with ambazozos.
This thing will be over by year end.
ambazozos will be history and we really feel sorry for the brainwashed boys.
Very sad for the “rates”in the west. Their dream for oil is kaput.
Kaamerun is ONE and will remain so.
Its very naiv to get up and think this problem is between the thieves and corrupt failed LRC government and Ambazonia..
Its extremely naiv to think that the war is over and the brutal, retarded and primitive so call BIR drunkards of a soldiers have won..
Again, its about a union of two states that many things went wrong. A civilized nation with smart patriots can solve such a problem without any killings , rapings and burning of houses of innocent people..
These strange brutal ary have helped to radicalize many people ….
Now the failed Gorilas from the tropical rain forest heading this government want to talk to all even the Separatist. Why now?..
Seems like the pressure on the MVOG MEKA THUGS is increasing daily .