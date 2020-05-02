Cameroon’s key separatist commander killed in troubled region

May 2, 2020 1 Comment

YAOUNDE, May 2 (Xinhua) — A separatist commander known simply as General Alhaji was among some insurgents who were killed on Friday in Bafut, a locality in Northwest, one of the two troubled Anglophone regions of Cameroon, the Cameroon army said Saturday.

The death of Alhaji was confirmed by Kingsley Ashu, a separatist leader, in a Facebook post.

He was killed after a week-long military offensive in the locality that also witnessed the seizure of war weapons and dismantling of several separatist camps, local authorities said.

Alhaji was commanding one of the “largest and fiercest” armed separatist groups known as “Seven Katta Bafut Defence forces” in the region, according to security reports.

He became “notorious” in 2018 after kidnapping over 80 school children and teachers and a driver of a secondary school in Bamenda, Cameroon Anglophone’s largest city, security sources said, adding that his physical elimination could prove a major blow to the rebels in that region.

Since 2017, government forces have been clashing with armed separatist forces who want the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest to secede from the majority French-speaking nation and form a new country which they call “Ambazonia.” Enditem

Check Also

Des débats étouffés dans les salles de classe du Cameroun

Human Rights Watch | Le ministre de l’Enseignement supérieur censure une discussion sur la crise …

One comment

  1. John Dinga
    May 3, 2020 at 01:02

    Really? And this time the military forgot to hang his chopped head for all to see? Change of policy, perhaps?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
luctus dictum quis pulvinar Lorem diam