The Malaysian | MAURICE Kamto, chief opponent of Cameroonian President Paul Biya, yesterday called for mass protests next week to demand a ceasefire in the country’s insurgency hit English-speaking areas and electoral reform.

Kamto, who officially lost to Biya in 2018 elections, was arrested in January, 2019, following a march protesting the vote. Biya ordered him freed nine months later under international pressure.