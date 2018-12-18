Cameroon’s National Refining Company finally recommissions new oil units

Business in Cameroon | Ibrahim Talba Malla, Managing Director of the national refining company (Sonara), announced the company has just successfully recommissioned its manufacturing units, after the scheduled shutdown that began in April 2018.

The MD says Sonara has thus completed the connection of the Phase I units of the extension and modernization project to existing facilities. Since November 30, 2018, the facilities have been in full production and the first ship for the delivery of refined products to the Cameroonian Oil Depot Company (SCDP) in Douala was loaded on December 15, 2018.

“This resumption now allows our company to ensure the constitution of the stock and the continued supply in quantity and quality of refined petroleum products on the national and export market,” the MD said.

During the 2018 financial year, Sonara reported it had put on the local market a volume of 221,286 m3 of oil products from production before the refining units were shut down. This volume included 63,666 m3 of Super gasoline, 112,674 m3 of diesel, 30,570 m3 of Dual Purpose Kerosen (jet A1 and kerosene) and 14,376 m3 of