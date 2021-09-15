Cameroon’s Ngamaleu on target as Young Boys stun Man United in Champions League

Share Facebook

CGTN | Swiss champions Young Boys registered the result of the opening round of this season’s UEFA Champions League with a shock come-from-behind 2-1 win against 10-man Manchester United at the Stadion Wankdorf in Bern on Tuesday.

United, who were heavy favourites to win the game, came into the match riding a high wave after Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for the club on Saturday scoring twice in a 4-1 win against Newcastle United.

That momentum carried over as Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 13th minute with his 135th goal in the competition on a night when he equaled the record for most appearances in the competition – 177 – level with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas).



However, United then went down to 10 men after Aaron Wan Bissaka was sent off in the 35th minute for a poor challenge on Christopher Martins.

Cameroonian midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu leveled for the hosts midway through the second half when he poked the ball past United keeper David de Gea.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Jordan Pefok capitalized on an error by midfielder Jesse Lingard to score the winning goal with the final kick of the game.

The loss was United’s seventh defeat in 11 Champions League matches under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are bottom of Group F with one point while Young Boys lead with three points followed by Atalanta and Villarreal who drew 1-1 later on Tuesday evening.