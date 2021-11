Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

DW | As Cameroonian cities face surging demand for land, scammers make a quick buck by pretending to be land owners. When the real owners show up, evicted tenants can lose not just their money, but also their home.

Demand for land has surged in Bamenda, Cameroon. Scammers pretend to own land and take money from buyers who believe they are purchasing land to build a home.