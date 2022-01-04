Cameroon’s Onana reaches agreement with Inter

FUTAA | Ajax Amsterdam and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana is well on his to Inter Milan.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants have told the Dutch club they will sign Onana as a free agent in June.
The 25-year-old Onana, who has been targeted for some time, will come in as Nerazzurri’s long-term replacement for captain Samir Handanovic.
“Inter have officially communicated to Ajax their decision to sign André Onana in June as free agent. Barça return not an option – he’s 100% joining Inter. Deal verbally agreed since July,” Romano said.
“Onana will sign his contract as new Inter player. Here we go confirmed,” the leading Italian reporter concluded.
Inter have officially communicated to Ajax their decision to sign André Onana in June as free agent. Barça return not an option – he’s 100% joining Inter. Deal verbally agreed since July. ??? #Inter
Onana will sign his contract as new Inter player. Here we go confirmed. ??? https://t.co/rSozncFTJv
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022