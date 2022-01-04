Cameroon’s Onana reaches agreement with Inter

Share Facebook

FUTAA | Ajax Amsterdam and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana is well on his to Inter Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants have told the Dutch club they will sign Onana as a free agent in June.

The 25-year-old Onana, who has been targeted for some time, will come in as Nerazzurri’s long-term replacement for captain Samir Handanovic.

“Inter have officially communicated to Ajax their decision to sign André Onana in June as free agent. Barça return not an option – he’s 100% joining Inter. Deal verbally agreed since July,” Romano said.

“Onana will sign his contract as new Inter player. Here we go confirmed,” the leading Italian reporter concluded.