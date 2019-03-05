Cameroon’s opposition party leader Ayah Paul Abine resigns, dumps politics

Today News Africa | The leader of the opposition Popular Action Party, a retired Advocate General at the Supreme Court of Cameroon, Justice Ayah Paul Abine, has announced his resignation from politics in Cameroon.

Ayah Paul Abine

The 68-year-old one-time Member of Parliament for Akwaya under the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM, took to his social media account to announce that due to the prevailing political leadership and lawless repression which to him are “inconsistent” with his conscience, he is forced to step down as national leader and political candidate of the PAP party.

He wrote: “I, Ayah Paul Abine, wish to inform the national and international communities that political leadership and virtually even just ordinary active political participation in Camerouoon today, under the prevailing circumstances of the wanton, ruthless and systematic destruction of human lives and property, not any less the lawless repression of civic and human rights, are inconsistent with my conscience.”

“As the result, I have stepped down from the position of the National President of the Popular Action Party – PAP – with effect from this day, Monday, the 4th day of March 2019, at noon local time.”

The magistrate who on January 21, 2017, was arrested at his residence in Yaoundé in relation to the Anglophone Crisis, has on several occasions narrated instances of threats on his life. The vocal and high critic of Cameroon’s current political system says his resignation is “in compassion and solidarity with the killed, the wounded, the suffering/starving, and those languishing in detention under appalling conditions” because of the social instability in Cameroon.