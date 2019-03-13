Cameroon’s parliament convenes amid growing insecurity

YAOUNDE, March 12 Xinhua | Cameroon’s first parliamentary session of the year convened on Tuesday amid growing insecurity in the country.

With the increasing demand for a return to peace in the two war-torn English speaking regions, rampant kidnappings in the mountainous region of Adamawa and terror threats from Boko Haram in the Far North region, parliamentarians are under pressure to address the issues.

“The constituents want us to discuss about these issues and find a solution. We look forward to addressing security constraints especially in the Anglophone regions that are going through difficult times. This session gives us that opportunity.” parliament member Charles Mbella Moki told Xinhua.

“The continuous killings, arson acts, looting and abuse of human rights have caused sleepless nights to me, [it’s] reason why we decided to come out with a peace path. We hope that this session of parliament discusses about this and find a peaceful solution to the crisis,” according to parliament member Francis Enwe Abi who heads a civil movement to seek peace in troubled Anglophone regions.

The session, which will last till April 12, will also be marked by the election of a new executive bureau for the National Assembly and the Senate.