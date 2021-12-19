Cameroon’s political prisoners in distress [+video]

Share Facebook

FRANCE 24 | As the world observes International Human Rights Day, Cameroon has come under heavy criticism for the detention of hundreds of opposition political prisoners.



Their lawyers denounce the “torture” they have allegedly suffered in the regime’s prisons, where some have been languishing for 15 months without trial. Since the aborted demonstrations of September 2020, which called for political reforms and an end to the conflict in the English-speaking regions, more than 500 people have been arrested by security forces. Fifteen months later, more than 100 are still behind bars.



Their families are demanding their release, while denouncing massive violations of their rights and a judicial system designed to crush freedoms. Through their mobilisation, they’re seeking to draw the attention of the international community to the ill-treatment of political prisoners in Cameroon.

Our correspondents Tony Menga, Claudia Nsono and Stéphane Noah report.