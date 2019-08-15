Home / English / Cameroon’s Salatiel eyes global fame after ‘Lion King’ song [+vidéo]

Cameroon’s Salatiel eyes global fame after ‘Lion King’ song [+vidéo]

August 15, 2019 Leave a comment

Reuters | Singer, songerwriter, and producer Salatiel is well known on Cameroon’s urban music scene. His following has now grown beyond the country’s borders after his collaboration with superstar Beyonce. Serena Chaudhry reports.

Related

Check Also

Cameroon shuts down 262 illegal schools

APAnews | Two hundred and sixty-two illegal schools have been closed in Cameroon for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
leo. Praesent commodo dictum ut diam Donec commodo ut efficitur.