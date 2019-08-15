Cameroon’s Salatiel eyes global fame after ‘Lion King’ song [+vidéo]

Reuters | Singer, songerwriter, and producer Salatiel is well known on Cameroon’s urban music scene. His following has now grown beyond the country’s borders after his collaboration with superstar Beyonce. Serena Chaudhry reports.
