Samuel Eto’o to confirm latest move ‘in next few days’ in hunt for 13th professional club

KickOff | Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has confirmed he’s in talks with several clubs as he seeks to prolong his illustrious playing career spanning over two decades.

Eto’o, 37, started his professional career in 1997 with Spanish ginats Real Madrid but enjoyed glittering success at their fierce rivals at FC Barcelona between 2004 and 2009.

With the Blaugrana, the prolific forward scored 130 goals in 199 games, winning LaLiga threice and two UEFA Champions League titles.

This followed another remarkable treble at Internazionale under Jose Mourinho in the 2009/10 campaign before stints in the Russia, England, Italy and Turkey.

“I’m still looking at the market. I’ll take my decision in the next few days,” Eto’o told French publication FRI.

“If I told you I’m not talking to certain French clubs, I would be lying, because through my lawyer, I have said that I’m open to offers from France.

“We have offers. We’re going to see which suits me best, for the end of my career, and I will make my choice.

“What I want is to keep playing football. I want to play for another two seasons and then end my career and start a new life.”

Having scored 56 times in 118 senior national team caps, Eto’o remains to Intomitbale Lions all-time record goalscorer.