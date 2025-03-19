Cameroon’s Travel Woes Cost Them in Stalemate Against Eswatini

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOline.ORG | The road to the FIFA World Cup is never smooth, but for Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, their latest journey was particularly rocky. A frustrating goalless draw against Eswatini on Wednesday has raised questions about the team’s travel logistics, preparation, and readiness as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

A Nightmare Journey for the Indomitable Lions

Cameroon, the African nation with the most World Cup appearances, arrived in Mbombela, South Africa, less than 24 hours before kickoff due to poor travel arrangements. Their planned direct flight from Cameroon was delayed, forcing them to land instead in Johannesburg, where they endured a three-hour wait before embarking on a five-hour bus ride to Mbombela. By the time they reached their hotel, they had only 15 hours to rest before taking to the pitch.

The result? A listless and uninspired performance from a squad featuring top talents like Manchester United’s Andre Onana and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. Despite controlling possession and creating chances, Cameroon could not break down a determined Eswatini defense. The 110-place ranking gap between the two teams in FIFA’s standings ultimately counted for nothing.

Missed Opportunities, Growing Pressure

Cameroon had their moments, particularly when Mbeumo’s cross found Vincent Aboubakar, whose header was brilliantly saved by Eswatini’s goalkeeper Mlamuli Makhanya. However, the Indomitable Lions failed to capitalize on their superiority.

The draw keeps them at the top of Group D with nine points, but their lead is precarious, with both Cape Verde and Libya within striking distance if they win their matches on Thursday.

Elsewhere in African Qualifiers

While Cameroon struggled, other African teams made important strides in their quest for World Cup qualification:

Tunisia extended their Group H lead to five points with a 1-0 win over Liberia . The game was decided early as Hazem Mastouri struck in the fourth minute, giving new coach Sami Trabelsi a winning start in his second stint with the national team.

Madagascar delivered an impressive 4-1 comeback victory against the Central African Republic in Casablanca. Hugo Gambor gave CAR an early lead, but Rayan Raveloson ’s brace, along with goals from Arnaud Randrianantenaina and Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa , secured the win. Madagascar now tops Group I with 10 points , leading Ghana and Comoros by one.

With nine more qualifiers set for Thursday, attention shifts to Kenya’s clash with The Gambia, where former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy will make his debut as Kenya’s head coach.

Looking Ahead: Can Cameroon Recover?

Cameroon’s disappointing result serves as a wake-up call. Their travel mishaps undoubtedly affected their performance, but with tougher matches ahead, they cannot afford similar missteps. The Indomitable Lions will need to regroup, plan better, and find their finishing touch if they hope to secure their ninth World Cup appearance.

As the qualifiers progress, the pressure is mounting. With only the group winners guaranteed a World Cup spot, Cameroon must ensure they do not let logistics—rather than football—determine their fate.