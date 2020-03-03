Cameroun: 10 séparatistes tués selon le gouvernement

Sahel Intelligence | Le gouvernement camerounais a assuré lundi avoir « neutralisé 10 terroristes » séparatistes lors d’une opération militaire samedi dans une localité de l’ouest anglophone du Cameroun, et dément avoir tué des civils comme l’affirment plusieurs médias en ligne camerounais.
« Dix terroristes sécessionnistes ont été neutralisés, dont trois femmes », lors d’un affrontement entre des militaires et des séparatistes dans la localité de « Small Babanki », dans la région du Nord-Ouest, a affirmé le ministre camerounais de la Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi, dans un communiqué.
Il a précisé qu’un commandant séparatiste connu sous le sobriquet de « général Fire man » fait partie des personnes tuées.
Depuis près de trois ans, l’armée et des groupes séparatistes armés s’affrontent dans les deux régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-ouest. Les deux camps sont accusés de perpétrer des crimes et des exactions contre des civils.
Therefore according to the story and the usual gov`t communique, no one, is
to be accused of the killing – it was during a crossfire. Since they are giving excuses
and coverups, Biya, who declared the war after orders from his master, should
take the blame.
It’s time for the restoration fighters to start crossing the boundaries of La Republique and Ambasonia to start killing La Republique citizens too so that they should also feel the pains of loosing loved ones. These terrorist cross the border, get to our land and massacre us at will, we should start burning their houses and killing them too so that even the do nothing international community should at least start seeing that its a civil war. What are we waiting for? It’s easy.those in Kupe Muanenguba cross through Loum, Manjo and Melong and course havoc , Those in Santa should do same by sneaking into those villages near them and so on.
It should be kept in mine that if we don’t take these drastic retribution measures, on one will feel the pain we feel for loosing loved ones.