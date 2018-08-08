Cameroun anglophone: à Buea, la communauté francophone s’inquiète

RFI | Au Cameroun, à Buea, la capitale régionale du sud-ouest anglophone, il ne fait plus bon parler français.
La communauté francophone de la ville constituée d’étudiants, de commerçants et de fonctionnaires, ne vit plus dans la sérénité en raison du durcissement de la crise. Certains, qui redoutent des représailles de la part des activistes et miliciens indépendantistes, ont même déjà quitté la ville.
Majoritairement constituée d’étudiants, la communauté francophone de Buea se désole de la dégradation de la sécurité dans la ville. « La situation n’est plus très favorable pour nous les étudiants francophones, surtout depuis que la guerre avec l’« Ambazonie », si je peux dire ça comme ça, a commencé. Nous, nous sommes plus exposés parce que nous parlons français. Eux, ils nous voient différents d’eux.
Ils nous disent que si on n’est pas contents, on n’a qu’à rentrer dans notre pays. Pour eux, notre pays c’est soit Yaoundé, soit Douala, toutes les zones francophones en fait », explique Natacha, étudiante en médecine.
Une hostilité également ressentie par Bernadette qui tient un commerce, non loin du campus. Le harcèlement des miliciens pro indépendance est tel qu’elle n’envisage plus que de quitter la ville. « Vous voyez ce bout de papier, je l’ai trouvé sous ma porte il y a deux jours.
Il y a dessus des numéros de téléphone et un message qui demande de faire un envoi d’argent pour participer à l’effort de guerre. Qui a fait cela, je ne sais pas. Je ne peux plus me sentir en sécurité dans ces conditions. Pour moi, c’est clair. Je vais devoir partir de Buea, même si c’est à contrecœur », déplore-t-elle.
A contrario, Gérard qui dit vivre là depuis vingt ans assure qu’il ne bougera pas. « Partir de Buea, vous rigolez ! Buea, c’est le Cameroun. Je suis ici et je reste quoi qu’il arrivera », dit-il. Partir ou rester, une décision finalement peu évidente dont le déterminant tient à Buea à l’évolution de la situation sécuritaire.
Le désordre est collectif, mais la bétise peut être tres contagieuse surtout chez l’ Africain.
#Comprennequipourra!
Why is the francophone student pretending to be disturbed? Since this crisis started,the Amba boys have never targetted any francophone civilian becos they do not support them.Ambas boys are instead targetting but anglophone civilians,especially those traitors,like chiefs,and parliamentarians, who are against the struggle becos Y’de is throwing to them,crumbs,that have fall from their table.It is the francophone military that is targetting and killing anglo civilians that do not support them becos they are ”terrorist”.
So,let this this francophone student stop pretending to be in danger.
Who doesn’t know that Amba boys NEVER target civilians, how much more francophone students?
If any paper was found under anyone’s door one doesn’t have to look beyond Ekema and his lawlessness.
From open threats to removing air from the tyres of taxi drivers respecting ghost towns, nothing is impossible.
In any case, Wata na wata
Where is the referendum? 95% of Anglophones will vote to exit this failed union with LRC!
Propaganda campaign to distort the genocide being committed on southern Cameroons by government military
How many villages in southern Cameroons have burnt by the military? More than 100 villages
200,000 Anglophones displaced
70,000 Anglophones in Nigeria as refugees
10,000 Anglophones killed since 2016
5000 plus Anglophones missing
How many Francophone civilians have been killed by Anglophones civilians since 2016? None and vice versa.
This is not a civilian against civilian issue!
The government of LRC for 57yrs has used English as a weapon to target and dehumanize Anglophones treating them as second class Cameroonians.
Who is fooling who?
French is the official language in Cameroon!
Wonders will never end. People like kongossa and epee dipanda are ready to go to any length with lies telling. Your so called ambamads did drive francophones in Muyuka, Kumba Manfe … Now that it’s reported, you people claim it’s false. How can you tell the world about the righteousness of your ambaboys, when people die in their custody. Every body knows your ambamadness is full of lies telling. You are afraid that if the news goes all over the country, anglophones living in francophone regions will pay back, why don’t you let these unnecessary killings go? At the speed you fools are going, when this genocide you are praying for will really come, you will understand that people always loose when they let the devil handle their destiny
You have started crying too early my dear larepublicans Neighbour. Too early, keep your cry for when you will be required to collect visa before visiting Ambaland. Our freedom fighters never ever kill civilians as a matter of policy. Shooting to kill sounds more like the policy of Larepublique. Remember Nuremberg? Your death squads will not go unpunished.
Wata NA wata, Ambazonia must be free
Please blame Biya for bringing the nation to this madness. No 2 generations will ever be the same. To him West Cameroon had no military and will ever remain powerless so he can do as he wishes.
We are all living witnesses to the stupidity and foolishness of one man who thought he was so clever than all English speaking Ambalanders. How many military people have died so far because of his actions? How many civilians? See the disruption he has brought to peoples lives, relationship will now be broken because of Biya. Only LRC deserves a man like Biya.